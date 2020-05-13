Russian Church Abroad Must Establish Committee to Combat Pandemic-Like Crises - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) in the United States should establish a special committee to be ready to combat crises like the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the future, the sacristan of the ROCOR's Synod Cathedral of Our Lady of the Sign in New York priest Andrew Sommer told Sputnik.

"It is important that the church that got caught unexpected in this scenario, as has everyone in the world, take lessons from what has happened and establish a special committee for future unfortunate episodes that may involve the closing of our churches and spiritual centers," Father Andrew said on Tuesday.

In order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, local authorities in the US have issued restrictions that limit mass gatherings to no more than 10 people. This measure has prompted churches to close doors for believers and curb services to the clergy only.

Sommer expressed confidence that this virus attacked humanity not only physically, but spiritually as well.

"Medical hospitals throughout the world do not close. It is important to somehow come to the understanding that the church, being a spiritual hospital, helps heal those who are spiritually ill from any type of pandemic," he said.

The church committee should include clergy, medical doctors, lawyers and civil authorities, the priest said.

"We should come up with the established guideline rules that will help keep the church as active in protecting spiritual well being of people," he added.

Orthodox believers consider the church as a place not only for gathering people, but to worship God, the priest said.