Russian Church Abroad To Continue Services During Coronavirus Outbreak

Fri 06th March 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Russian Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will not cease its services during the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the ROCOR's Bishop of London and Western Europe Irenei said on Thursday in letter to the faithful, obtained by Sputnik.

"In our churches, we shall continue with the celebration of all our rites, customs, Divine Services and above all the offering and receipt of the Holy Mysteries in precisely the same manner as we have always done," the bishop said.

He called on people not to be afraid, and assured them that the coronavirus is a "momentary health challenge."

Christians cannot accept even for a moment that the Holy Mysteries might bring or be the source of decease, the bishop said.

"The Mysteries of Christ are the true medicine of our souls and bodies, and bring nothing but life," he added.

Irenei urged everyone to follow practical instructions issued by the local authorities for maintaining healthcare.

"Should travel restrictions or other measures be set in place in various regions, we shall adhere to these in quietude and calm," he said. "In all such things we should be examples to the world of pious trust in God that leads not to undisciplined alarm, but rather to a continuance of life in an untroubled spirit and undisturbed reliance on the Divine Will."

On a global scale, to date, more than 95,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, and over 3,200 others have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 patients have recovered.

ROCOR, which is the part of the Russian Orthodox Church, has about 350 parishes and over 20 monasteries in more than 30 countries, mostly in the United States.

More Stories From World

