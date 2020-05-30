UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Church Abroad To Discuss Approach To Future As Clergy Leave Quarantine - Priest

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 02:40 AM

Russian Church Abroad to Discuss Approach to Future as Clergy Leave Quarantine - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The Russian Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will start a broad discussion on approaches to possible crises like COVID-19 in the future once clergy begin to emerge from quarantine, ROCOR Synod of Bishops Chancellor Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"Extreme situations always provide very valuable and interesting pastoral experiences, which enriches the Church," father Serafim said on Friday. "When our arch-priests and pastors around the world will begin to emerge from quarantine and share on how they found the ways to solve different problems during this time, I am sure, we will see a very serious and interesting discussion."

The protopriest, who leads the Russian parish in a New York City suburb, expressed confidence that this discussion will allow the church to find the right approach to such a crisis in the future.

Father Serafim shared his own experience how he participated several days ago in a very rare aerial cross procession over New York City along with the Kursk Root icon of the Mother of God - the main relic of the Russian diaspora abroad.

"It was result of many requests on behalf of the faithful and the parishes of the New York Metropolitan area," he said. "I received a blessing to approach one of our parishioners in Seacliff, New York, about the possibility of having this aerial procession above the city.

"

Several people, including Gan, Bishop Nicholas of Manhattan, one protodeacon and a pilot - a parishioner of the Russian church - flew over New York Metropolitan area on a small plane.

"I have heard there were special aerial processions with the Kursk icon in Russia, but this is the first time it was done specifically as a procession outside of Russia," father Serafim said. "Of course, the icon constantly travels all over the world and even has a reputation of a very worldly miraculous icon, which visits all the corners of the earth, and especially the Russian diaspora."

The procession became confirmation of the presence of the Mother of God and Her prayers for people during this healthcare crisis, the priest added.

"We all thought that it was our duty to fulfill the requests of our many parishioners, because, as you can understand, it was a request to pray over the city," he said.

As of Friday afternoon, New York remains the most affected city by the pandemic with almost 202,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.

Related Topics

World Russia Kursk Manhattan Bishop New York God Church All From Share

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

2 hours ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

3 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

3 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

3 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

3 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.