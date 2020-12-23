Russian Church Abroad to Host Youth Conference Despite Strict COVID-19 Restrictions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Russian Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will hold its traditional youth conference in a limited format on December 25 despite strict COVID-19 restrictions, the conference director, Archpriest Alexey Duncan, told Sputnik.

"This year with the COVID-19 we have great restrictions and we are not able to conduct the conference as we usually do. However, metropolitan Hilarion of New York, archbishop Gabriel of Montreal, Canada, and bishop Nicholas of Manhattan will be serving the Divine Liturgy with a number of priests and deacons in ROCOR Synod in New York," Father Alexey said on Tuesday.

The annual assembly of young Orthodox parishioners, established by the ROCOR in the late 1970s, was named after St. Herman of Alaska, one of the Russian missionaries who came to the Russian colonies in America in the 18th century.

"The fest of St. Herman of Alaska falls on the same day as Catholic Christmas - December 25. Our church realized that our young people have a different Calendar and spiritual experience than the rest of their American friends, and so it was necessary for us to offer them something that would keep them in tune with our Russian traditions," Father Alexey said.

Traditionally, almost 200 young adults from different countries gather in one of the ROCOR parishes, generally in the northeastern portion of the US, to discuss major topics of their church life. This year, however, no more than 35 people would be able to take part in the conference in person in Synod, while another 100 participants will join services online.

"I am quite sure that after the Divine Liturgy on December 25 the young people that are able to attend the service in person will be able to get together to have a discussion," Father Alexey said.

Discussions will include a centennial of the Russian Church Abroad, fight against COVID-19, coronavirus-related restrictions upon churches, and how Orthodox Christians need to approach those issues, he added.

Young Russian Orthodox outside and inside Russia face similar problems and have similar ways to solve them, the priest noted.

"The big question for everyone is how you live the spiritual life and how you maintain Russian Orthodox traditions. There are many elements of that, such as the COVID-19, but also simply matters of politics because we live in the world that is somewhat turned upside down," he said.