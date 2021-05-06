UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Church Abroad To Mark Centennial By Publishing Spiritual Guidance Of Archpastors

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 03:10 AM

Russian Church Abroad to Mark Centennial by Publishing Spiritual Guidance of Archpastors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The Russian Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) is preparing to publish an anthology of spiritual guidance from its reposed archpastors to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its founding, the book's compilers, protopriest Seraphim Gan and historian Nicholas Ganson, told Sputnik.

"The purpose of the book is to mark the 100th anniversary of the Russian Church Abroad, provide a lasting memorial of the jubilee, and help preserve the rich spiritual legacy of the church," Ganson said.

The book, entitled "Grains of Wisdom and Piety," will be released in late May in both Russian and English, he added.

The publication will consist of 100 excerpts from the sermons, interviews, and writings of the archpastors, together with historical portraits and photographs.

"Contemporary Orthodox and Christian readers in general, not just members of the Church Abroad, are likely to find the bishops' thoughts and instructions edifying," Ganson noted. "This spiritual treasury is also intended for the younger generation in the church, which did not have the opportunity to see these bishops face to face and hear them preach.

"

Both compilers said they personally knew many of these archpastors, namely those who lived and served from the 1970s and beyond.

"There is a bit of a living connection, and we want to make sure the connection is not sundered, that it continues to the next generation and that the spiritual treasures are received by the younger people," they said.

"I would say that the book offers practical spiritual advice on how to maintain a Christian way of life," father Seraphim noted.

This guidance reflects the rich spiritual experience of the ROCOR and its shepherds, who lived through many trials during the turbulent 20th century, he added.

The Russian Church Abroad was founded in 1920-1921, after the last part of the White emigres left Russia following the Russian Civil War. Since 2007, ROCOR has been united with the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and currently has over 400 parishes and over 20 monasteries in more than 30 countries, mostly in the United States.

"Grains of Wisdom" will be the first in a series of ROCOR centennial publications and will be distributed by St. Innocent Press.

Related Topics

Century Moscow Russia United States May Church Christian From

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

1 hour ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

4 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

2 hours ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

2 hours ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.