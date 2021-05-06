Russian Church Abroad to Mark Centennial by Publishing Spiritual Guidance of Archpastors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The Russian Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) is preparing to publish an anthology of spiritual guidance from its reposed archpastors to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its founding, the book's compilers, protopriest Seraphim Gan and historian Nicholas Ganson, told Sputnik.

"The purpose of the book is to mark the 100th anniversary of the Russian Church Abroad, provide a lasting memorial of the jubilee, and help preserve the rich spiritual legacy of the church," Ganson said.

The book, entitled "Grains of Wisdom and Piety," will be released in late May in both Russian and English, he added.

The publication will consist of 100 excerpts from the sermons, interviews, and writings of the archpastors, together with historical portraits and photographs.

"Contemporary Orthodox and Christian readers in general, not just members of the Church Abroad, are likely to find the bishops' thoughts and instructions edifying," Ganson noted. "This spiritual treasury is also intended for the younger generation in the church, which did not have the opportunity to see these bishops face to face and hear them preach.

"

Both compilers said they personally knew many of these archpastors, namely those who lived and served from the 1970s and beyond.

"There is a bit of a living connection, and we want to make sure the connection is not sundered, that it continues to the next generation and that the spiritual treasures are received by the younger people," they said.

"I would say that the book offers practical spiritual advice on how to maintain a Christian way of life," father Seraphim noted.

This guidance reflects the rich spiritual experience of the ROCOR and its shepherds, who lived through many trials during the turbulent 20th century, he added.

The Russian Church Abroad was founded in 1920-1921, after the last part of the White emigres left Russia following the Russian Civil War. Since 2007, ROCOR has been united with the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and currently has over 400 parishes and over 20 monasteries in more than 30 countries, mostly in the United States.

"Grains of Wisdom" will be the first in a series of ROCOR centennial publications and will be distributed by St. Innocent Press.