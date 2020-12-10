UrduPoint.com
Russian Church Abroad Yet To Schedule Centennial Events Due To COVID-19 - First Hierarch

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:50 AM

Russian Church Abroad Yet to Schedule Centennial Events Due to COVID-19 - First Hierarch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Russian Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) has yet to decide on the schedule for celebrations of its 100-year anniversary and pilgrimages to the Kursk Root icon of the Mother of God, ROCOR First Hierarch metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) told Sputnik.

"We cannot discuss the specific plans of celebrations because various events have been postponed," the metropolitan said, noting that all of this year's events had initially been scheduled.

The church had plans to go to Serbia where ROCOR had arisen in 1920, he said.

"However, we are not certain about that, as the COVID-19 made us lessen the degree of danger," Hilarion said. "We just have to wait and see."

In the meantime, local celebrations will be taking place in the United States and other countries, he added.

"At the end of the year, we will hold a St. Herman of Alaska conference for youth on Zoom, and plan to serve a Divine Liturgy on December 25, so our young members could watch it and participate through the internet," the metropolitan noted.

The First Hierarch assured that the ROCOR plans to resume pilgrimages of the Kursk Root icon to Russia as soon as possible. The major relic of the Russian Orthodox diaspora visited Russia annually since 2009, but the pandemic made it impossible in 2020.

"Certainly, once there is no danger to the health of people who come to the church in such large crowds to venerate the icon, we will resume these pilgrimages to Russia," metropolitan said.

In the meantime, he added, many parishes in the US that rarely get to see the icon or never saw it, were visited by the relic.

"There is a way that the icon always visits the faithful," he said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 68 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 15 million) and fatalities (more than 287,000).

