UrduPoint.com

Russian Church Bans Archpriest From Priesthood For Opposing Trinity Icon's Relocation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Russian Church Bans Archpriest From Priesthood for Opposing Trinity Icon's Relocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has dismissed Archpriest Leonid Kalinin, the chairman of the Russian Orthodox Church's (ROC) expert council for church art, architecture and restoration, from his duties for obstructing the transfer of The Trinity icon by medieval Russian painter Andrei Rublev to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, the church said on Saturday.

"Archpriest Leonid Kalinin was dismissed as the rector of the St. Clement's Church in Moscow and banned from the priesthood for obstructing the transfer of the icon of the Holy Trinity by reverend Andrei Rublev to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour for prayer in celebration of Pentecost," the church said in a statement.

Kalinin was also dismissed from the position of the chairman of the ROC expert council for church art, architecture and restoration as well as other posts, the statement also said.

The Russian Orthodox Church said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided on returning The Trinity icon to the cathedral in response to the numerous requests of Orthodox believers. The icon was previously kept in the Andrei Rublev room of Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery.

Earlier this week, the expert council led by Kalinin issued a statement saying that the icon's condition did not allow for its relocation from the museum on June 4 for the Orthodox Pentecost as intended. On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said that the icon would be moved to the the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, where specialists will decide on its restoration.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin June Prayer Church All From

Recent Stories

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

42 minutes ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

49 minutes ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

2 hours ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.