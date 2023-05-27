MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has dismissed Archpriest Leonid Kalinin, the chairman of the Russian Orthodox Church's (ROC) expert council for church art, architecture and restoration, from his duties for obstructing the transfer of The Trinity icon by medieval Russian painter Andrei Rublev to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, the church said on Saturday.

"Archpriest Leonid Kalinin was dismissed as the rector of the St. Clement's Church in Moscow and banned from the priesthood for obstructing the transfer of the icon of the Holy Trinity by reverend Andrei Rublev to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour for prayer in celebration of Pentecost," the church said in a statement.

Kalinin was also dismissed from the position of the chairman of the ROC expert council for church art, architecture and restoration as well as other posts, the statement also said.

The Russian Orthodox Church said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided on returning The Trinity icon to the cathedral in response to the numerous requests of Orthodox believers. The icon was previously kept in the Andrei Rublev room of Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery.

Earlier this week, the expert council led by Kalinin issued a statement saying that the icon's condition did not allow for its relocation from the museum on June 4 for the Orthodox Pentecost as intended. On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said that the icon would be moved to the the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, where specialists will decide on its restoration.