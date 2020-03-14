Russian Church in US Not to Skip Holly Communion, Urges Calm Amid Coronavirus - Chancellor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian church in the United States does not panic in the face of the novel coronavirus epidemic and does not plan to skip providing the Holy Communion to the faithful, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"The Holy Communion remains unchanged, but we will use disposable cups for drinking after that," father Serafim said.

Father Serafm explained that some Russian parishes in the United States have suspended all non-liturgical activities, but others continue to hold Sunday services, schools and choir rehearsals while taking rational precautionary measures.

"Most importantly, we are not going to panic, which always leads to unconsiderable steps, and we will rely on God's will," Gan said.

Victor Potapov, rector of Washington's only Russian Orthodox cathedral St. John the Baptist said that all non-liturgical activities have been canceled, but the church continues scheduled services.

"At church services, we will designate a number of persons to frequently clean our anologian icons with antibacterial disinfectant and use disposable cups at the post-Communion bread and wine," father Potapov said.

Parish clergy stand ready to visit those experiencing symptoms or having contact with ill individuals and desiring to receive the Holy Communion at home or in the hospital, father Potapov said.

"All of the clergy at St. John's stand ready to answer Christ's call to minister unto the sick and bring them the divine gifts," he added.

St. Nicholas Church in Washington, a major cathedral of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA), changed it services schedule, Valery Shemchuk told Sputnik.

"We canceled service on Friday night and on Saturday. As for Sunday, we changed from two liturgies to one," Valery Shemchuk, a priest at St, Nicholas, said.

The priest did not rule out further schedule changes as the situation develops.