UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Church In US Not To Skip Holly Communion, Urges Calm Amid Coronavirus - Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:30 AM

Russian Church in US Not to Skip Holly Communion, Urges Calm Amid Coronavirus - Chancellor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian church in the United States does not panic in the face of the novel coronavirus epidemic and does not plan to skip providing the Holy Communion to the faithful, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"The Holy Communion remains unchanged, but we will use disposable cups for drinking after that," father Serafim said.

Father Serafm explained that some Russian parishes in the United States have suspended all non-liturgical activities, but others continue to hold Sunday services, schools and choir rehearsals while taking rational precautionary measures.

"Most importantly, we are not going to panic, which always leads to unconsiderable steps, and we will rely on God's will," Gan said.

Victor Potapov, rector of Washington's only Russian Orthodox cathedral St. John the Baptist said that all non-liturgical activities have been canceled, but the church continues scheduled services.

"At church services, we will designate a number of persons to frequently clean our anologian icons with antibacterial disinfectant and use disposable cups at the post-Communion bread and wine," father Potapov said.

Parish clergy stand ready to visit those experiencing symptoms or having contact with ill individuals and desiring to receive the Holy Communion at home or in the hospital, father Potapov said.

"All of the clergy at St. John's stand ready to answer Christ's call to minister unto the sick and bring them the divine gifts," he added.

St. Nicholas Church in Washington, a major cathedral of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA), changed it services schedule, Valery Shemchuk told Sputnik.

"We canceled service on Friday night and on Saturday. As for Sunday, we changed from two liturgies to one," Valery Shemchuk, a priest at St, Nicholas, said.

The priest did not rule out further schedule changes as the situation develops.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Visit United States Sunday God Church All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

5 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

6 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

5 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

6 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

5 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.