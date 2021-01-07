UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Church In Washington Cancels Two Christmas Services After Protests - Priest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:10 AM

Russian Church in Washington Cancels Two Christmas Services After Protests - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The only Russian Orthodox church in Washington, DC had to cancel two Christmas services Wednesday night due to the curfew imposed by local authorities after violent protests in the US Capitol, the rector of the St. John the Baptist Cathedral archpriest Victor Potapov told Sputnik.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 12-hour curfew from 6 pm Wednesday night.

"Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the Nativity of Christ on January 7, and we planned to serve the Vigil in the evening, and three Divine Liturgies - one at night and two other in the morning, as we usually do with all COVID-19-related precausious. Unfortunately, with a heavy heart I had to cancel two first services," father Victor said.

The church located in Washington's northwest just three miles away from the White House, the priest noted.

"We did not want to jeopardize our parishioners and create them problems with police. It is a very unfortunate decision for us, but we have to comply with it," he added.

Two morning services will be served as planned because they will start after the curfew, the priest said.

Earlier on Wednesday, pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to make their voices heard.

Related Topics

Police Russia Christmas Washington White House Trump January Congress Church All From

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

5 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

6 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

6 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

6 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

6 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.