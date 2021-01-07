Russian Church in Washington Cancels Two Christmas Services After Protests - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The only Russian Orthodox church in Washington, DC had to cancel two Christmas services Wednesday night due to the curfew imposed by local authorities after violent protests in the US Capitol, the rector of the St. John the Baptist Cathedral archpriest Victor Potapov told Sputnik.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 12-hour curfew from 6 pm Wednesday night.

"Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the Nativity of Christ on January 7, and we planned to serve the Vigil in the evening, and three Divine Liturgies - one at night and two other in the morning, as we usually do with all COVID-19-related precausious. Unfortunately, with a heavy heart I had to cancel two first services," father Victor said.

The church located in Washington's northwest just three miles away from the White House, the priest noted.

"We did not want to jeopardize our parishioners and create them problems with police. It is a very unfortunate decision for us, but we have to comply with it," he added.

Two morning services will be served as planned because they will start after the curfew, the priest said.

Earlier on Wednesday, pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to make their voices heard.