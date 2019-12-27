Montenegro's newly adpted controversial bill proposing to make all religious buildings that were owned before by the Kingdom of Montenegro before 1918 public property will just destabilize the country, Archpriest Igor Yakimchuk, the Moscow Patriarchate's department for external church relations' secretary for inter-Orthodox relations, said on Friday

The bill was put forward by the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro earlier on Friday. The Serbian Orthodox Church thinks its assets could be seized and given to the self-proclaimed Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which is unrecognized by other Orthodox institutions. Earlier on Friday, lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Front clashed with representatives of the parliamentary majority and were later pulled out of the building by police.

"Objectively, this law will not be beneficial to the Montenegran government. It will only destabilize the situation in the country," Yakimchuk said, adding that Montenegro's decision to adopt the bill was influenced by foreign powers.

For years, Montenegro, as the Diocese of Montenegro and the Littoral, has been a part of the Serbian Orthodox Church. In recent years, however, the government has been supporting the Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which proclaimed itself autocephalous in 1993, saying that the Serbian Orthodox Church undermined the country's independence.