Russian Church Remains Bulwark of Orthodox Christianity Despite Political Attacks - Bishop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) remains a bulwark of Christianity in the world and all the attacks against it are more political rather than religious, Bishop Jerome (Shaw) told Sputnik.

"Those who seek traditional Christianity are more and more turning to Orthodoxy, but even in the Orthodox world, the Russian Church is a bulwark of Orthodox teaching. Constantinople does not have much left to offer," Bishop Jerome said referring to the Constantinople Patriarchate, which has considered itself to be the center of Orthodox Christianity.

On Tuesday, ROCOR elected bishop Nicholas (Olhovsky) of Manhattan as new First Hierarch. Bishop Jerome noted that Nicholas may be the head of the church for many years, but said he preferred not to go into predicting the course the church may take with the new First Hierarch.

"Since Bishop Nicholas is only about 40, he could potentially be First Hierarch for many decades. Other than that, at this point, it's too early to make predictions," he said.

Bishop Jerome, who was a strong proponent for ROCOR's reunification with the Moscow Patriarchate in 2007, noted that he continues supporting the reunification idea despite the current geopolitical challenges.

"Today's attacks on the Patriarchate - as in the Ukraine, Latvia and the other Baltic states, where in reality the majority of churchgoers are Orthodox - and on the internet, are more 'Russophobic' and political than religious. Having had the opportunity to meet and talk with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and of all Russia, I feel even more loyal to him and the canonical Orthodox Church, than before," Bishop Jerome said.

Reunification was necessary for ROCOR because it had become almost completely isolated from the rest of the Orthodox world prior to 2007 and kept limited contacts only with the Serbian Orthodox Church and the Jerusalem Patriarchate, Bishop Jerome said.

"The longtime opposition to the Moscow Patriarchate was largely based on a lack of familiarity, but as our people were discovering, it finally became possible to meet and talk with the Patriarchal clergy," he said.

Asked about the importance of maintaining ROCOR's spiritual identity, Bishop Jerome said the church represents the faith that has been handed down to its members.

"We must always bear in mind that the bottom line is the truth. The truth, revealed to us by Jesus Christ, goes beyond any nationality," he added.