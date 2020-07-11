UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Church Says Turkey Ignored 'millions Of Christians' On Hagia Sophia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:23 AM

Russian church says Turkey ignored 'millions of Christians' on Hagia Sophia

The Russian Orthodox Church on Friday expressed dismay at Turkey's decision to revoke the museum status of the iconic Hagia Sophia, accusing it of ignoring voices of millions of Christians

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Russian Orthodox Church on Friday expressed dismay at Turkey's decision to revoke the museum status of the iconic Hagia Sophia, accusing it of ignoring voices of millions of Christians.

"The concern of millions of Christians were not heard," Church spokesman Vladimir Legoida told Interfax news agency after a top court revoked the sixth-century Byzantine church building's status as a museum, in order to return it for Muslim worship.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Church Muslim Christian Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Son killed, father injured over petty issue

3 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Canada's Unemployment Rate Dips in June After Near ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab cabinet committee on law approves several a ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.