Russian church says Turkey ignored 'millions of Christians' on Hagia Sophia

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Russian Orthodox Church on Friday expressed dismay at Turkey's decision to revoke the museum status of the iconic Hagia Sophia, accusing it of ignoring voices of millions of Christians.

"The concern of millions of Christians were not heard," Church spokesman Vladimir Legoida told Interfax news agency after a top court revoked the sixth-century Byzantine church building's status as a museum, in order to return it for Muslim worship.