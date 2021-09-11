UrduPoint.com

Russian Churches in US to Commemorate 9/11 Victims With Special Prayers - Metropolitan

Russian Orthodox churches in the United States, which belong to the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR), will commemorate victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks by conducting special prayers on Saturday, ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) told Sputnik

"I think everybody will be remembering this disaster," Metropolitan Hilarion said, adding that prayers will be served at the divine liturgies in honor of the feast of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist, which the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates on Saturday.

While the ROCOR did not issue special decree on September 11 commemoration, each priest will decide what to do, he noted.

"I was in Australia when this happened. It did not affect Australia directly, but we were shocked and of course prayed for people here," the metropolitan, who was serving as Bishop of Sydney, Australia and New Zealand in 2001, recalled.

On this day 20 years ago, al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.

