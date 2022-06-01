UrduPoint.com

Russian Cinemas To Receive State Support Amid Concerns On Mass Closures - Kremlin Aide

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Russian Cinemas to Receive State Support Amid Concerns on Mass Closures - Kremlin Aide

Russian cinemas will receive financial support to withstand the current crisis after major Hollywood studios suspended licensing in the country, presidential adviser on culture Vladimir Tolstoy said on Wednesday, adding that the Ministry of Culture and the Russian Cinema Fund have received the suggestions on possible relief measures, which are now under consideration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russian cinemas will receive financial support to withstand the current crisis after major Hollywood studios suspended licensing in the country, presidential adviser on culture Vladimir Tolstoy said on Wednesday, adding that the Ministry of Culture and the Russian Cinema Fund have received the suggestions on possible relief measures, which are now under consideration.

"They (the suggestions) are being discussed now, there will be support ... (The authorities) will find support measures, but will not throw money around," Tolstoy said during a press conference at the Red Square Book Festival.

Last Thursday, Eduard Pichugin, board member of the Russian Union of Cinematographers and owner of the iconic Velikan Park cinema in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik that almost all cinemas in Russia may close their doors by the end of the year. He noted that over 80% of the revenue of Russian cinemas came from Hollywood blockbusters and when it was gone ticket sales plummeted to levels lower than during the 2021 quarantine. Pichugin reasoned that without relief measures from the government, only smaller and mostly state-owned cinemas will survive.

