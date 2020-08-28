Russian Citizen Aleksandr Spitsyn Arrested in US Over Fraud Charges - Court

UrduPoint.com
Russian citizen Aleksandr Spitsyn has been detained upon the arrival in the United States over fraud charges earlier this week, the court documents said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian citizen Aleksandr Spitsyn has been detained upon the arrival in the United States over fraud charges earlier this week, the court documents said.

"The defendant [Spitsyn] was arrested and is scheduled to have an initial appearance in the Southern District of Florida on August 24, 2020," a document, which was issued on Sunday, said.

According to another document, Spitsyn and two other people - Igor Zhirnov and Grigorii Baskakov - are suspected of creating work-from-home fraud schemes.

"According to complaints filed with the FBI, the complainants were contacted by foreign companies and offered jobs that would allow them to work from home. Once hired by these foreign companies, the complainants were often asked to receive checks in the mail as part of their job and then instructed to cash the checks using their own bank account(s) and mail the cash via the United States Postal Service (USPS) to identified company 'supervisors.

' After completing one or more of these tasks, the complainants were later contacted by their respective banks and advised the checks they had cashed were fraudulent. The complainants were then advised by their banks that they owe the banks money as a result of cashing the fraudulent checks," the document said.

Baskakov was arrested in August, an arrest warrant has also been issued for Zhirnov but it is unclear whether he has been arrested, or not.

