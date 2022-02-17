Russian Citizen Arrested in Germany on Espionage Charges Denies Guilt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian citizen Ilnur N, arrested in Germany and accused of espionage in favor of Russia, pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in Munich on Thursday.

"I'm not a spy," Ilnur N. told the court, as quoted by German news agency DPA.

He did not deny serving information to an employee of the Russian consulate in Munich, whom the German authorities suspect of being an agent of Russian foreign intelligence, but said that all of that information was publicly available. He said it never crossed his mind that Russian intelligence might be interested in data that one can find on Wikipedia, in particular about the Ariane space rockets.

"He is sitting here only because he copied onto a flash drive scientific articles and reports, which are available to anybody," Ilnur N's lawyer told the court, as quoted in the report.

Last June, Ilnur N., a natural science employee at a German university, was arrested on suspicion of working for Russian special services.

Between October 2020 and June 2021, he allegedly held at least three meetings with a representative of the Russian special services and leaked information obtained at work, in exchange for money.

On December 9, 2021, the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany filed charges against Ilnur N. in the state security chamber of the Munich Higher Regional Court, accusing him of transferring data on aerospace technology projects, namely on the Ariane 5 heavy-lift space launch vehicle, to the Russian foreign intelligence service.

As part of an investigation against Ilnur N, the German government expelled on January 28 a staffer of the Russian consulate in Munich for alleged espionage.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was unaware of the people arrested in Germany in the espionage case.