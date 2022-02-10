Russian Citizen Arrested in New York Over $4.5Bln Crypto Hack Has Not Contacted Consulate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian citizen Ilya Lichtenstein arrested in New York for allegedly laundering roughly $4.5 billion in bitcoin stolen from the Bitfinex cryptocurrency platform in 2016 has not contacted the consulate general, Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told Sputnik.

The US Department of Justice seized $3.6 billion in bitcoin from US-Russian dual citizen Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan earlier this week.

"He has not contacted us on any issues. Neither he nor his lawyer. We don't know if he will contact or not. If he contacts us ... we will decide (what assistance can be provided),"