UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizen Arrested In New York Over $4.5Bln Crypto Hack Has Not Contacted Consulate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russian Citizen Arrested in New York Over $4.5Bln Crypto Hack Has Not Contacted Consulate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian citizen Ilya Lichtenstein arrested in New York for allegedly laundering roughly $4.5 billion in bitcoin stolen from the Bitfinex cryptocurrency platform in 2016 has not contacted the consulate general, Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told Sputnik.

The US Department of Justice seized $3.6 billion in bitcoin from US-Russian dual citizen Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan earlier this week.

"He has not contacted us on any issues. Neither he nor his lawyer. We don't know if he will contact or not. If he contacts us ... we will decide (what assistance can be provided),"

Related Topics

Russia Wife Bitcoin New York Cryptocurrency 2016 From Billion

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

1 hour ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

1 hour ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

1 hour ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

1 hour ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>