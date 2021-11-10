Russian Citizen Danchenko Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Lying to FBI About Trump Dossier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian national Igor Danchenko pleaded not guilty in a US court on Wednesday on all five counts of making false statements to the FBI about alleged collusion between former President Donald Trump and the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian national Igor Danchenko pleaded not guilty in a US court on Wednesday on all five counts of making false statements to the FBI about alleged collusion between former President Donald Trump and the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Danchenko was arraigned by Judge Anthony Trenga of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

"Not guilty, your Honor," Danchenko said at the second hearing

Judge Trenga has scheduled the trial in the case for the second half of April 2022.

Danchenko will stay under supervised release until the trial date.

Last week, US authorities took Danchenko into custody as part of their probe into the origins of the two-year-long investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. The original probe found no evidence of any collusion. The defendant was released on $100,000 bail after his initial appearance in court.

If found guilty, Danchenko faces up to five years' imprisonment for each count of lying to the FBI and three years of supervised release.