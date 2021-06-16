Russian Citizen Detained As Part Of Espionage Probe Against Latvian Lawmaker - Reports
RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A Russian citizen was detained in Latvia as part of the probe against Janis Adamsons, a lawmaker of Latvia's unicameral parliament, who is accused of passing secrets to Russia, LETA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
A court in Riga chose arrest as a preventive measure against Adamsons.