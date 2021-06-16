UrduPoint.com
Russian Citizen Detained As Part Of Espionage Probe Against Latvian Lawmaker - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

A Russian citizen was detained in Latvia as part of the probe against Janis Adamsons, a lawmaker of Latvia's unicameral parliament, who is accused of passing secrets to Russia, LETA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources

A court in Riga chose arrest as a preventive measure against Adamsons.

Earlier in June, the lawmaker was stripped of immunity.

More Stories From World

