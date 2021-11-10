UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizen Detained For Assisting Illegal Migration From Belarus- Polish Border Guard

A Russian citizen was detained for assisting illegal migration from Belarus into Poland, the Polish Border Guard said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) A Russian citizen was detained for assisting illegal migration from Belarus into Poland, the Polish Border Guard said on Wednesday.

Almost 600 attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded in the past 24 hours.

"Three people were detained for assisting illegal migration (a Russian citizen, a Swedish citizen and a Lithuanian citizen)," the Polish Border Guard said in a statement.

