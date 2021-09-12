UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizen Detained In Airport Of Prague On Ukraine's Warrant - Czech Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

Russian Citizen Detained in Airport of Prague on Ukraine's Warrant - Czech Police

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) A Russian citizen was detained at Prague airport based on the international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine, the spokesman for the Czech police presidium, Ondrej Moravcik, said Sunday.

"I can confirm that a Russian citizen was detained in the airport of Prague based on the arrest warrant issued by Ukraine," the spokesman told Sputnik.

The Russian embassy in the Czech Republic told Sputnik it was looking into the situation.

