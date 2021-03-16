Russian Citizen Detained in Crimea for Spying for Ukrainian Special Services - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A Russian citizen was detained in Crimea for espionage for Ukrainian special services, he made photos of various facilities in the peninsula and kept a homemade bomb in his vehicle, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"The FSB of Russia, during operational-search measures, suppressed intelligence and subversive activities in the interests of the Ukrainian special services of Russian citizen Yesipienko V.L. The mentioned citizen carried out photo and video recording of the terrain, life support facilities and places of mass gathering of people on the territory of Crimea," the security service said in a statement.

According to the FSB, the man was detained to prevent him from carrying out "subversive actions in the interests of the Ukrainian special services.

"

"During the examination of his personal car, an object with external signs of an improvised explosive device was found and seized. According to the detainee V.L. Yesipenko, he collected the above information in the interests of the special services of Ukraine on the instructions of an officer of the current reserve of the 8th section of the 5th department of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Colonel Kravchuk V.А, and an improvised explosive device, on his recommendation, was kept in the car to ensure his own safety," the FSB added.