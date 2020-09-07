UrduPoint.com
Russian Citizen Detained In US Over Fraud Charges Held In Miami Prison - Moscow

Russian Citizen Detained in US Over Fraud Charges Held in Miami Prison - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian citizen Aleksandr Spitsyn, who was detained in the United States in August over fraud charges, is currently in a prison in Miami, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"As of now, the Russian is held in a prison in Miami, the state of Florida," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in the US is maintaining contact with the local law enforcement agencies on the matter and providing the necessary legal and consular assistance to the Russian citizen, the ministry added.

Spitsyn was detained upon arrival in the United States on August 21, with the relevant notification being received by the Russian embassy in the country on August 24. The Russian national was charged with money laundering conspiracy by the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

