Russian Citizen Diagnosed With COVID-19 In Kazakhstan's Almaty - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) A Russian citizen has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized in the Kazakh city of Almaty, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Thursday. 

"One more case of the coronavirus disease has been registered in Kazakhstan, city of Almaty.

This is a Russian citizen, born in 1979, who arrived in our country on board the Moscow-Almaty flight on March 15. He is currently quarantined in a hospital, in a satisfactory condition," the ministry's spokesperson, Dias Ahmetsharip, said in a televised address.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has thus reached 37 with 19 in Almaty and 18 others in the capital of Nur-Sultan.

The country declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

