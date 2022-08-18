Russian Citizen Dubnikov Pleads Not Guilty to Laundering Charges in US Court - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian National Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty in US court to cryptocurrency laundering charges after he was extradited to the United States from the Netherlands, a court filing revealed.

"First Appearance, Arraignment, and Detention Hearing before Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo as to Defendant Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov (7) held on 8/17/2022... Not guilty plea(s) entered," the filing said on Wednesday.