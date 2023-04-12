Russian Citizen Dubnikov Sentenced to Time Served, Fined $10,000 in Money Laundering Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) A US Federal court sentenced Russian national Denis Dubnikov to time served and fined $10,000 after he was convicted on cryptocurrency laundering charges, court documents revealed.

Court documents released on Tuesday also showed Dubnikov must serve three years of supervised release.

Dubnikov was arrested on August 16, 2022 but was released two days later under several conditions, including requiring an ankle monitor, after making a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

Dubnikov is also ordered to forfeit $2,000, which represents a portion of the proceeds he made during his criminal activity, court documents said.

In February, Dubnikov pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In August, Dubnikov was extradited from the Netherlands to the United States to make his initial appearance at a US federal court in Oregon. Dubnikov and several other co-conspirators were alleged to have laundered the proceeds of ransomware attacks on US individuals and organizations.