Russian Citizen Dunaev Extradited From S.Korea to US on Cybercrime Charges - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russian national Vladimir Dunaev has been extradited from South Korea to the United States on charges of engaging in cyber crimes, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

"A Russian national, residing in the Yakutsk region of Russia and in Southeast Asia, had his initial appearance in Federal court today after his extradition from the Republic of Korea to the Northern District of Ohio to face charges for his alleged role in a transnational, cybercriminal organization," the statement said. "According to court documents, Vladimir Dunaev, 38, was a member of a transnational, cybercriminal organization that deployed a computer banking Trojan and ransomware suite of malware known as 'Trickbot.'"