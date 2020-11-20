UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Citizen Got 13 Years In Jail For Attempt To Sell Military Secrets To CIA - FSB

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russian Citizen Got 13 Years in Jail for Attempt to Sell Military Secrets to CIA - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A former employee of the Russian defense sector was sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempts to sell military secrets to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

From 2015-2017, Yury Eschenko, who then worked for a company in charge of maintenance of the Northern Fleet vessels' radioelectronic systems, copied secret documentation related to weapons used by the Northern Fleet, as he wanted to leak the information to the US for lucrative purposes. In early 2019, Eschenko establish contact with the CIA, and already in July he was detained in Russia's central Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine and Belarus, during the attempt to pass the military secrets to the CIA.

"On November 17, 2020, the Bryansk regional court found Russian Federation citizen Yury Alexandrovich Eschenko guilty of committing high treason (Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code). The court sentenced Eschenko to 13 years of imprisonment in a high-security prison," the FSB said in a statement.

Eschenko acknowledged the offense, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Russia CIA Company Bryansk Belarus July November Criminals 2019 2020 Court Employment

Recent Stories

TLP Chief's funeral prayer delayed till Saturday m ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 20, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

12 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

11 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.