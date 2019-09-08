UrduPoint.com
Russian Citizen Hospitalized After Fire On Cargo Vessel In Germany - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) A Russian citizen has been hospitalized after a fire on a cargo vessel, the Russian embassy in Germany said on Saturday.

On Friday, a fire occurred on Kelly cargo vessel going from Rotterdam to Kaliningrad, resulting in one man being dead and two others getting severe burns. The vessel's crew consisted of 11 Russian citizens and two Ukrainians.

"Among the crew members were Russian citizens. The victims with injuries of various degree of severity were delivered to Hamburg. One of the victims is a Russian citizen," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The embassy specified that he had minor burns and was in a stable condition.

The embassy is currently in contact with the German law enforcement and is trying to find out about the circumstances of the incident.

