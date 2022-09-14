UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizen Klyushin's Defense To File Motions In US Court Postponing Trial - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Russian Citizen Klyushin's Defense to File Motions in US Court Postponing Trial - Lawyer

The legal defense team for Russian national Vladyslav Klyushin, who is charged in the United States with being involved in a global hacking and fraud scheme, is set to file several motions that will postpone his trial, Klyushin's attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The legal defense team for Russian national Vladyslav Klyushin, who is charged in the United States with being involved in a global hacking and fraud scheme, is set to file several motions that will postpone his trial, Klyushin's attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are preparing to file several motions, and that is why the trial will be postponed," Nemtsev said. "The judge will announce the exact date tomorrow. The postponement to January 30, 2023 was previously discussed."

Nemtsev pointed out that Klyushin feels fine and is actively working with the lawyers to study the evidence and prepare for the trial.

The status conference for Klyushin is scheduled for Thursday, according to the schedule of the US District Court gfor the District of Massachusetts.

Klyushin owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity services company M13.

He was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

In December, Klyshin was charged together with four other Russian nationals with crimes in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that netted the defendant $82 million through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

The US Justice Department accused the defendants of hacking the computer networks of two US filing agents used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial court hearing in January but the judge then rejected his request for bail and ordered that he be kept detained until the trial commences.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Lawyers Company Fine United States Switzerland January March September December 2018 2020 Media All Million Court Hacking

Recent Stories

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

28 minutes ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

28 minutes ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

30 minutes ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

30 minutes ago
 President sees unity, shunning of political differ ..

President sees unity, shunning of political differences, keys to overcome econom ..

30 minutes ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, E ..

Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected to Resign on Thursday

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.