Russian Citizen Klyushin's Lawyers Appeal Ruling To Extradite Him To US - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:24 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The lawyers of the Russian citizen Vladislav Klyushin, who was arrested in Switzerland at the request of the United States, filed a cassation appeal against the verdict of the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, which confirmed the decision to extradite him to the US, Vladimir Khokhlov, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik.

"According to available information, lawyers filed a cassation appeal with the Federal Court of Switzerland against the verdict of the Federal Criminal Court, which confirmed the decision of the Federal Department of Justice to extradite Vladislav Klyushin to the United States. Thus, the final decision of the Swiss justice in this case has not yet been made," Khokhlov said.

