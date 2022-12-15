Russian Citizen Konoshchenok, Detained in Estonia, Denies Accusations - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) An employee of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Estonia visited Russian citizen Vadim Konoshchenokl, who was detained by the Estonian authorities, on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Tallinn said in a statement to Sputnik.

"On December 14, an employee of the consular department visited Vadim Konoshchenok in the Tallinn prison. The requests he made will be considered in the prescribed manner," the embassy said.

The Russian diplomatic mission noted that the Russian had a lawyer.

"The Russian citizen denies allegations of illegal activities," the embassy said.

The Estonian authorities must decide on the possible deportation of the detained Russian the United States within the next 60 days, the embassy said.

The information that the Russian, detained in Estonia, is an FSB officer is nothing more than a fantasy, the embassy said.

According to the Russian embassy, "Vadim Konoshchenok, who was born in Tallinn, lives in Estonia with a permanent residence permit and has six children."

"In essence, we are talking about another hostage-taking of a Russian citizen, which has become a common practice for the US justice," the diplomatic mission noted.

The Russian embassy called Konoshchenok's detention a provocation, which was "the result of the anti-Russian hysteria that has engulfed Western countries, including Estonia."

"Its goal is to intimidate the compatriot diaspora and demonstrate the legal vulnerability of those of its representatives who dare to do business with Russia," it said.

Earlier, court materials were made public, from which it followed that the United States was seeking the extradition of a Russian citizen Vadim Konoshchenok from Estonia.