Russian Citizen Lisov, Who Served Prison Term In US, On His Way To Russia - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Russian Citizen Lisov, Who Served Prison Term in US, on His Way to Russia - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov, who has served a prison term in the United States on charges of cyber fraud, is aboard a plane and on his way to Russia, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

In 2017, the Spanish authorities detained Lisov in Barcelona and then extradited him to the US. In November, a US court sentenced Lisov to four years in prison, but said will factor in time he already served. The US authorities said Lisov stole $855,000 by using malware and attempted to carry out illegal financial operations in the amount of $4.

4 million.

"Yes, indeed, the competent US authorities delivered our compatriot to John F. Kennedy airport for subsequent deportation to Russia. Currently, Stanislav Lisov is on board the plane and is flying to his homeland," Antonov said, as quoted by the Russian embassy on Facebook.

The ambassador also said that in total, 343 Russians, who were stuck in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic, left New York on an Aeroflot flight on Wednesday, including eight infants and one school student.

