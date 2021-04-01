UrduPoint.com
Russian Citizen Mel Points To Political Prosecution As Lithuania Extends Jail Time

Russian citizen Yury Mel, whose seven-year sentence in the 1991 riots case was extended to 10 years by a Lithuanian court of appeals, told Sputnik that he considers the prosecution to be politically-motivated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian citizen Yury Mel, whose seven-year sentence in the 1991 riots case was extended to 10 years by a Lithuanian court of appeals, told Sputnik that he considers the prosecution to be politically-motivated.

On Wednesday, the appeals court decided to change Mel's sentence from seven years in prison to 10 as his original term was coming to an end. The former Russian army officer was arrested in Lithuania in 2014 on charges of involvement in the 1991 riots in the country. In response, Mel's defense team condemned the ruling as unfair and announced plans to lodge an appeal with the Supreme Court.

"This is a political case. But I have no information about what is happening in our relations [between countries]. These are 'phantom pains,' because no one attacks or threatens Lithuania," Mel said why asked why Lithuanian authorities are "clinging" to the events that happened 30 years ago.

He noted that he expected the decision to prolong his sentence from the Lithuanian court.

"When the court first extended the term for 20 days, I already knew what would happen next. I tried to be mentally prepared," he said.

Mel also confirmed his intentions to use all available mechanisms to appeal the verdict and demand compensations from Lithuania, including through the European Court of Human Rights.

In March 2019, Mel together with over 60 other Russian citizens were found guilty of killings during the clashes that rocked Vilnius in January 1991 in the wake of the country's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union. Mel was sentenced to seven years in prison. As the former officer was first detained in 2014, he was expected to be freed this year. However, the Lithuanian prosecutor general's office demanded extending his prison term.

