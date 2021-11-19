UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From US In Early December - Lawyer

Russian national Oleg Nikitin, who was sentenced in the United States for violating export regulations, may be deported to his home country in early December, his lawyer told Sputnik on Friday

Russian national Oleg Nikitin, who was sentenced in the United States for violating export regulations, may be deported to his home country in early December, his lawyer told Sputnik on Friday.

"We expect that Oleg Nikitin will be deported to Russia sometime in early December," Alexey Tarasov said.

The defense initially anticipated that the removal date would be in November, but it was postponed to December due to formalities, he added.

The lawyer expressed satisfaction with the court's decision over Nikitin's sentencing. "Obviously we are very grateful for the sentence to Oleg being 28 months, essentially time served, and hope he will be returned to Russia in the very near future," he noted.

Tarasov said that his client remains at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Stewart Detention Center in the city of Lumpkin, Georgia.

In September, Nikitin received a sentence of 28 months, which is nearly equivalent to the time he served in custody.

Nikitin, a general director of St. Petersburg-based energy company KS Engineering (KSE), was accused of conspiring with his business partner Anton Cheremukhin as well as three foreign nationals to purchase a US-made power turbine worth $17.3 million in violation of American trade regulations. The turbine was to be employed on a Russian Arctic deep water drilling platform, the Justice Department said.

