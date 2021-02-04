Russian citizen Oksana Vovk has left a detention facility in the US state of Alabama to be deported to Russia after serving her one-and-a-half year prison term, the Pickens County sheriff's office told Sputnik on Thursday

"She has left this facility. She is gone," a representative of the office said.

Vovk left the prison at 8.25 am local time without bond, a notice on the sheriff's office website said. "Charges: deportation to Russia," it added.