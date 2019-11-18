Russian Citizen Shot on US Border Did Not Ask for Consular Visit - Diplomatic Source

Russian citizen Evgeny Gluschenko, who was shot and wounded by a US Border Patrol agent when allegedly trying to cross into the United States from Mexico last week, did not express desire to meet with Russian diplomats, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday

"We are able to visit Russian citizens only if they express such desire. There was no such request," the diplomatic source said when asked whether Russian diplomats met with Gluschenko.

On Friday, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said that a Border Patrol agent shot a Russian national near Lukeville, Arizona, when he allegedly tried to cross illegally into the United States.

The CBP said a physical altercation ensued when the Border Patrol agent tried to arrest Gluschenko and he discharged his firearm causing the Russian citizen non-life threatening injuries.

The US authorities then transported Gluschenko by helicopter to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment, the CBP added.