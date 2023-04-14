UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizen Suspected Of Industrial Espionage Detained In Sweden - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Sweden's law enforcement officers detained a Russian citizen suspected of industrial espionage, Swedish media reported on Friday citing a government source.

According to the TV4 Nyheterna channel, one person has been apprehended at an oil refinery in Gothenburg.

The woman, who is a Russian national, is suspected of corporate espionage, the channel said.

It is noted that the suspect worked at an oil refinery owned by Preem petrol company.

Gothenburg police has confirmed the arrest, investigation is at an early stage. Law enforcement officers declined to comment on the report invoking confidentiality.

In regard to the incident, several people were brought in for questioning and the officers conducted search at several places, TV4 added.

