Russian Citizen Terada to Return Home April 9 After Serving Prison Time in US - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:56 AM

Russian national Mira Terada will return home on Friday, April 9, after serving prison time in the United States, a spokesperson for Russia's Consulate General in Houston told Sputnik

Russian national Mira Terada will return home on Friday, April 9, after serving prison time in the United States, a spokesperson for Russia's Consulate General in Houston told Sputnik.

"On April 6, Terada was brought to the temporary detention facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

On April 9, she takes an Aeroflot flight to Moscow," the diplomat said.

Last year, a court in the United States sentenced Terada to 2.5 years over money laundering. Before that, she served six months in pre-trial custody in Finland and another eight months in the US. Terada pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering.

More Stories From World

