Russian Citizen Viktor Bout Could Be Released From Prison 4 Years Early - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Russian Citizen Viktor Bout Could be Released From Prison 4 Years Early - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Given the terms of the sentence and points awarded for good behavior, and in the event of failure of the immediate defense efforts to secure his early release, Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is serving his 25-year sentence in the Marion Federal prison in the US state of Illinois, can still be released four years early, Bout's lawyer Steve Zissou told Sputnik.

Zissou said that "if nothing unexpected happens," Viktor should be released in about six years, before the end of his sentence, since the US government's urge to keep Bout behind bars for as long as possible is now gradually weakening.

In 2008, Bout was detained in Thailand on a US government request as a result of a sting operation by US special services. Bout was then transferred to the United States where a court found him guilty of conspiring to kill US citizens and of supporting terrorism.

