PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The trial in the criminal case of the Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who is in custody in France, will take place on September 14, his lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier, the Paris prosecutor's office demanded to send Vinnik's case to court and to extend his detention pending a verdict.

"The hearings in the criminal case will be held on September 14," Belot said.

According to the lawyer, the decision to send the case to court was signed by the investigating judge three days ago.

"It is not yet clear whether the hearings will last one day or several days," the lawyer added.