Russian Citizen Was Charged With Espionage In Denmark - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 02:36 PM

Russian Citizen Was Charged With Espionage in Denmark - Reports

Danish prosecutors have charged with espionage a Russian citizen residing in the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the public prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Danish prosecutors have charged with espionage a Russian citizen residing in the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the public prosecutor.

The Russian citizen is suspected of providing information about Danish energy technologies to the Russian intelligence.

According to Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten, he was in custody since July.

More Stories From World

