UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizen Who Had $3.6Bln In Bitcoin Seized By US Lives On Wall Street

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Russian Citizen Who Had $3.6Bln in Bitcoin Seized by US Lives on Wall Street

Russian citizen Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, from whom the United States seized $3.6 billion in bitcoin, live in a luxury apartment on Wall Street in New York City, where prices range from $645,000 to $7 million per unit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian citizen Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, from whom the United States seized $3.6 billion in bitcoin, live in a luxury apartment on Wall Street in New York City, where prices range from $645,000 to $7 million per unit.

On Tuesday, Lichtenstein and Morgan were arrested for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoins, amounting to $4.5 billion at the current exchange rate, stolen from the virtual Currency platform Bitfinex during a hack in 2016. The US Department of Justice seized $3.

6 billion in bitcoin from the couple earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, a US court authorized the couple's release on $8 million bail. Both were ordered to remain at home with electronic bracelets attached to their ankles.

"He is not home," a concierge told a Sputnik correspondent.

"His wife is not home either," the concierge added upon further inquiry.

The concierge refused to say when the couple had last been home, nor did he answer other questions about Lichtenstein and Morgan.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Wife Bitcoin New York United States 2016 From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Cyclone Batsirai Kills Over 100 in South-East Mada ..

Cyclone Batsirai Kills Over 100 in South-East Madagascar - Reports

47 seconds ago
 Ombudsman directs EOBI chairman to resolve employe ..

Ombudsman directs EOBI chairman to resolve employees' grievances

48 seconds ago
 US Seeking to Expand Intelligence, Military Presen ..

US Seeking to Expand Intelligence, Military Presence in UK - Reports

50 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends ECP's decision for d ..

Islamabad High Court suspends ECP's decision for disqualifying KP minister

51 seconds ago
 Court allows Zahir Jaffer's counsel to present evi ..

Court allows Zahir Jaffer's counsel to present evidence in his defence

4 minutes ago
 Arrested Ex-President of Bolivia Anez Goes on Hung ..

Arrested Ex-President of Bolivia Anez Goes on Hunger Strike - Daughter

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>