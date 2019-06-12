Russian citizens are celebrating their country's national day, Russia Day, on June 12.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian citizens are celebrating their country's national day, Russia Day, on June 12.

On this day in 1990, the first Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) adopted a declaration on the republic's sovereignty within the Soviet Union.

The declaration, in particular, recognized equal legal opportunities for all citizens, political parties and public organizations; the principle of the separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers; and the need to considerably extend the rights of autonomous republics, regions, districts, and provinces of the RSFSR.

The adoption of the country's new name, the Russian Federation, and its main law, the Constitution of the Russian Federation, which reflected new political realities, became important milestones for Russia's growing statehood.

In May 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating June 12 as a non-working day to mark the adoption of the declaration on the country's sovereignty. In June 1992, this day was made a public holiday.

On June 12, 1991, Russia elected Boris Yeltsin as its first president.

On June 2, 1994, Yeltsin issued an executive order declaring June 12 a national holiday.

The holiday was originally named the Day of Signing the Declaration of National Sovereignty but was officially renamed to Russia Day in 2002 upon Yeltsin's suggestion.

All kinds of celebrations and outdoor activities are traditionally held on this day, including open-air festivals, concerts, patriotic shows, and various other culture, sports and entertainment events.

In 2003, the festivities took place on Moscow's Red Square for the first time.

In December 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree putting Russia Day on the list of events that are held on the Red Square without additional coordination with the presidential administration.

The Russian president presents seven State Prizes in the fields of science, technology, literature, arts, and humanitarian work on Russia Day, and the ceremony is held in the Kremlin.

Ceremonial events celebrating Russia Day traditionally end with fireworks on the Red Square.