UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Citizens Are Celebrating Their Country's National Day

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:29 PM

Russian citizens are celebrating their country's national day

Russian citizens are celebrating their country's national day, Russia Day, on June 12.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian citizens are celebrating their country's national day, Russia Day, on June 12.

On this day in 1990, the first Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) adopted a declaration on the republic's sovereignty within the Soviet Union.

The declaration, in particular, recognized equal legal opportunities for all citizens, political parties and public organizations; the principle of the separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers; and the need to considerably extend the rights of autonomous republics, regions, districts, and provinces of the RSFSR.

The adoption of the country's new name, the Russian Federation, and its main law, the Constitution of the Russian Federation, which reflected new political realities, became important milestones for Russia's growing statehood.

In May 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating June 12 as a non-working day to mark the adoption of the declaration on the country's sovereignty. In June 1992, this day was made a public holiday.

On June 12, 1991, Russia elected Boris Yeltsin as its first president.

On June 2, 1994, Yeltsin issued an executive order declaring June 12 a national holiday.

The holiday was originally named the Day of Signing the Declaration of National Sovereignty but was officially renamed to Russia Day in 2002 upon Yeltsin's suggestion.

All kinds of celebrations and outdoor activities are traditionally held on this day, including open-air festivals, concerts, patriotic shows, and various other culture, sports and entertainment events.

In 2003, the festivities took place on Moscow's Red Square for the first time.

In December 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree putting Russia Day on the list of events that are held on the Red Square without additional coordination with the presidential administration.

The Russian president presents seven State Prizes in the fields of science, technology, literature, arts, and humanitarian work on Russia Day, and the ceremony is held in the Kremlin.

Ceremonial events celebrating Russia Day traditionally end with fireworks on the Red Square.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Sports Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin May June December Congress All

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.