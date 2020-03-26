Russian Citizens Face Maximum Fine of $3,890 for Quarantine Breach - Government

The Russian government adopted amendments on Thursday setting a maximum fine for quarantine breaches that result in the death of a person at 300,000 rubles ($3,890) for ordinary citizens and at 500,000 rubles ($6,483) for officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government adopted amendments on Thursday setting a maximum fine for quarantine breaches that result in the death of a person at 300,000 rubles ($3,890) for ordinary citizens and at 500,000 rubles ($6,483) for officials.

According to the amendments, the quarantine breach during an emergency or when there is a threat of spreading a disease that poses a danger to others, as well as during official quarantine in the relevant area, will be punished with a fine from 15,000 to 40,000 rubles ($194-$519) for citizens and from 50,000 to 150,000 rubles ($648-$1,945) for officials.

If the quarantine breach resulted in serious harm to someone's health or death, but did not contain a criminal offense, the fine will range from 150,000 to 300,000 rubles for citizens, and from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles for officials.