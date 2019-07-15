Russian Citizens Head Home After Being Denied Entry to South Korea - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

Some two dozen Russian citizens who were denied entrance to South Korea have now left the Asian country, the Russian Embassy in South Korea tweeted on Monday

Earlier in the day, 26 Russian citizens who arrived in the Republic of Korea on board S7 airline flights were denied entry to the country due to being unable to provide necessary documents to confirm the goal of their visit at the border control.

"As a result of swift measures, undertaken by the Embassy in conjunction with the representatives of S7 company, by 16.00 [10.00 GMT], July 15, all denied Russian citizens have left the Republic of Korea," the embassy announced.

Dmitry Gorin, the adviser to the head of the Federal Agency for Tourism, told Sputnik that the reason behind the deportation was the failure to provide necessary documents, such as hotel confirmation vouchers, return tickets and others.

He added that the both sides are forced to resort to such measures in order to prevent the flow of illegal migrants into their countries and reminded that recently there had been a spike in cases of the Korean authorities denying entrance to Russian citizens, who tried to pass on as tourists.

The 2013 visa-free agreement between Russia and South Korea stipulates that Russian citizens can visit South Korea visa-free for up to 60 days. The agreement aimed to boost bilateral ties in areas such as tourism and business. The agreement, however, does not cover areas like studying and working.