Russian Citizens Held In Libya For Alleged Vote Meddling Are Released - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan who had been held in a Libyan prison over their alleged vote meddling were eventually released, Alexander Malkevich, the head of the Russian Foundation for National Values Protection, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I confirm that they were released," Malkevich said.

In May 2019, the Russians, who arrived in Libya as part of a sociological group organized by the Foundation for National Values Protection, were captured by a police unit aligned with the Government of National Accord for alleged attempts to influence the country's elections. In late October, media reports emerged saying they could be released soon.

