Russian Citizens Losing Interest in Foreign Policy - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The share of Russian citizens who are no longer following the developments of national foreign policy increased from 38 to 50 percent over the past five years, a fresh poll showed on Friday.

According to a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation, at least 59 percent of Russians aged 46-60 are interested in the country's foreign policy, while only 33 percent of young people aged 18-30 are the same.

Thirty-three percent of Russian citizens think that the government pays too much attention to foreign policy.

However, 48 percent, of respondents said that Moscow had experienced more achievements than failures in foreign policy recently.

Asked to name recent Russian foreign policy achievements, half of respondents were unable to answer. Meanwhile, 10 percent named support for Syria, 8 percent named improved cooperation with China and 7 percent named Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

The deterioration of Russia's relations with Ukraine and the United States were named by the respondents as most significant foreign policy failures.

The poll surveyed 1,500 people from June 8-9 in 104 settlements across 53 Russian regions.