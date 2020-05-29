UrduPoint.com
Russian Citizens Must Avoid Visiting Minneapolis Amid Protests - Embassy In US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Russian embassy in Washington on Friday called on Russian nationals to refrain from going to the US city of Minneapolis amid the violent protests.

"We recommend Russian nationals to avoid going to places crowded with protesters and to refrain from visiting Minneapolis," the embassy said in a statement.

