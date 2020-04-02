UrduPoint.com
Russian Citizens Remaining In Qatar To Leave For Russia Soon - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:50 AM

Russian Citizens Remaining in Qatar to Leave for Russia Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian citizens, who are still remaining in Qatar over the travel restrictions introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be evacuated to their homeland in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Zakharova said that the Russian and Qatari authorities were doing their best to provide the Russian citizens with an opportunity to return home.

"The Russian citizens, who are remaining in Doha, will leave for Russia soon. Thank you for your assistance, Qatar," the spokeswoman wrote on her Facebook page.

Travel restrictions, introduced by many countries, including Russia, amid the pandemic, have left many Russian citizens locked abroad, and the Foreign Ministry - in cooperation with foreign states - is trying to ensure their return.

